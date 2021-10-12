We've got a humid morning for October with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m., and we'll once again see a high in the mid 80s. There may be some patchy fog out there so be careful on the roads. Rain won't be a threat to the area for the next several days but we'll see a few showers and storms on Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through. As of now, there doesn't look to be any severe weather threats with it but we'll keep an eye on things as we get closer to the end of the week. We go Sunny on Sunday and temps will be considerably cooler with highs dropping back to the mid 70s and mornings will return to the 50s. In the Tropics, there are two disturbances in the Atlantic that only have 10-20% chances to develop.
top story weather alert
More humid than normal
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Oct 12
Oct 12
86° / 67°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Wed
Oct 13
Oct 13
86° / 69°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Thu
Oct 14
Oct 14
87° / 72°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Fri
Oct 15
Oct 15
85° / 71°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sat
Oct 16
Oct 16
78° / 54°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Oct 17
Oct 17
74° / 54°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mon
Oct 18
Oct 18
76° / 56°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
