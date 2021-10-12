We've got a humid morning for October with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m., and we'll once again see a high in the mid 80s. There may be some patchy fog out there so be careful on the roads. Rain won't be a threat to the area for the next several days but we'll see a few showers and storms on Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through. As of now, there doesn't look to be any severe weather threats with it but we'll keep an eye on things as we get closer to the end of the week. We go Sunny on Sunday and temps will be considerably cooler with highs dropping back to the mid 70s and mornings will return to the 50s. In the Tropics, there are two disturbances in the Atlantic that only have 10-20% chances to develop.

