We've got more mild and warm air ahead on the Gulf Coast with some Fog hanging around early. DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place until 9am so keep that in mind as you head out the door this morning. We'll see rain chances remain at 10% or less through the weekend with higher chances finally pushing back in next week. We could use the rain to help wash out the Pollen. Temperatures will keep topping out in the 79-81 degree range each afternoon with mornings in the mid to lower 60s. There are no signs of any cold air that could return for the next couple of weeks.

