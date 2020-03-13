We've got more mild and warm air ahead on the Gulf Coast with some Fog hanging around early. DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in place until 9am so keep that in mind as you head out the door this morning. We'll see rain chances remain at 10% or less through the weekend with higher chances finally pushing back in next week. We could use the rain to help wash out the Pollen. Temperatures will keep topping out in the 79-81 degree range each afternoon with mornings in the mid to lower 60s. There are no signs of any cold air that could return for the next couple of weeks.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mar 13
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 14
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 15
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 16
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 17
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 18
A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 19
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
