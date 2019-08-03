We've got a mild night ahead with temperatures expecting to bottom out in the lower 70s. For Sunday, it'll be more of the same. Showers and storms at times with the coverage in the 40-50% range. Most of these will appear in the afternoon just like today but they could show up at any point so be ready for them. Temps will top out Sunday in the lower 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees. It looks like we are in for a very consistent summertime forecast with highs in the lower 90s each day and mornings in the mid to lower 70s. Rain coverage will be between 30-50% for the next 7 days. In the Tropics, the disturbance in the Atlantic is dying due to harsh wind shear. The chance of becoming a Depression or Storm has dropped to only 20% over the next 5 days.

