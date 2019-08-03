We've got a mild night ahead with temperatures expecting to bottom out in the lower 70s. For Sunday, it'll be more of the same. Showers and storms at times with the coverage in the 40-50% range. Most of these will appear in the afternoon just like today but they could show up at any point so be ready for them. Temps will top out Sunday in the lower 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees. It looks like we are in for a very consistent summertime forecast with highs in the lower 90s each day and mornings in the mid to lower 70s. Rain coverage will be between 30-50% for the next 7 days. In the Tropics, the disturbance in the Atlantic is dying due to harsh wind shear. The chance of becoming a Depression or Storm has dropped to only 20% over the next 5 days.
More of the same expected Sunday
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Afternoon
- Value
- Meteorology
- Temp
- Weather
- Heat
- Storm
- Moisture
- Dry Air
- Air Mass
- Wind Shear
- Low
- Chance
- Zone
- Forecast
- Humidity
- Morning
- Coverage
- Temperature
- Shower
- Tropic
- Increase
- Jason Smith
- Stays
- Weekend
- Quiet
- Cloud
- Workweek
- Tropical Wave
- Nw
- High
- Disturbance
- Bahamas
- Get
- Caribbean
- Wave
- Pop-up
- Evening
- Heating
- Couple
- West
- Category
- High Pressure
- Odds
- Mid
- Spot
- Rain
- Improvement
- Start
- August
- High Temperature
- Thunderstorm
- Rumbling
- Everyday
- July
- Week
- Dropping
- Development
- Summertime
- Atlantic
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Water tested after viral video appears to show human waste in Mobile Bay
- Mother of missing Fairhope teen fears predator lured him from home
- Widow of jogger hit and killed Sunday morning identified husband's body by calling his phone
- Police: Woman wanted for urinating on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in
- Missing Fairhope teenager reported to be home and safe
- Friends remember 18-year-old killed while trying to flag down help after a car crash
- UPDATE: MCSO arrest suspect in Eight Mile homicide
- 2 suspects wanted in connection to the Rickarby Street murder of a 17-year-old
- Greater Gulf State Fair, The Grounds announce 2019 fair theme
- 25 Arrests in Human Trafficking Operation
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.