Tropical Storm Claudette is now firmly in the rear view mirror, racing off the U.S. East Coast. Meanwhile, a weakening front is moving into our area from the northwest. We will see a really high rain chance tonight and Tuesday ahead of this front. Rain chances will finally become more scattered late in the weak as the frontal zone washes out over the northern Gulf Coast. Rain chances are at 90% Tuesday, but lower to 50% by Thursday. Temperatures will be running a few degrees below average into mid week next week.
More Rain Ahead
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jun 21
Thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the low 70s.
Jun 22
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 23
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 24
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 25
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 26
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 27
Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
