Tropical Storm Claudette is now firmly in the rear view mirror, racing off the U.S. East Coast. Meanwhile, a weakening front is moving into our area from the northwest. We will see a really high rain chance tonight and Tuesday ahead of this front. Rain chances will finally become more scattered late in the weak as the frontal zone washes out over the northern Gulf Coast. Rain chances are at 90% Tuesday, but lower to 50% by Thursday. Temperatures will be running a few degrees below average into mid week next week.

