Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Thursday. Rain chances increased substantially today and stay high through the end of the week including Friday. We expect good rain chances each afternoon as we head into the weekend as well. Rain totals of 5-7 inches may occur in localized areas over the next several days. The severe risk is lower now, as the tornado watch has been canceled. We remain under a flash flood watch.
