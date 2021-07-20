We've got very humid saturated air in place and this will mean more rain and storms for the Gulf Coast so keep the rain gear close by and plan on periods of heavy rain and lightning.
It won't rain all day but it'll definitely be off and on throughout the next few days. A front remains stalled north of us and that is contributing to above average rain coverage. Highs will reach the lower 80s this afternoon, but it still looks like we could become hotter and drier by the weekend and into next week. In the short term, our rain coverage will be in the 70-80% range today and tomorrow, but will start to slide down as drier air takes over. For now, the weekend rain coverage is around 40-50% and it could drop to less than that for next week. Highs will rebound to the lower 90s this weekend.
In the Tropics, things are still quiet for now which is great news.
