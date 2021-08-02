Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.

It will continue to be quite active with a number of storms around through the rest of the evening. The rain will wind down later tonight.

For Tuesday, there will likely be some spotty coastal showers around in the morning, but rain and storms will likely be more numerous in the late afternoon. Rain chance is a solid 70% so have rain gear ready!

For Wednesday and beyond we settle back into a “normal” pattern for August. That will mean hot and humid, with highs around 90 and scattered showers and storms in the afternoons.

The tropics are mostly quiet, but the NHC is watching an area of storms just off the coast of Africa. That’s really far away and the system is likely to move north over open water and not impact anyone.

Have a great week!