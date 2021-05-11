The stalled front over our area will cause us more headaches in the form of more waves of rain and storms that will track through today, tonight and tomorrow.
As for severe weather chances, the risk will remain at a Level 1 out of 5 for both today and Wednesday so there is the chance that a few strong storms could produce gusty straight line winds. The primary threat will come from heavy rain and lightning. Expect the air to remain muggy until the stalled front moves south. That will happen by Wednesday night.
Once the front passes south, our humidity will drop and the weather will start to improve. Morning temperatures will drop from the upper 60s to the mid 50s by Friday morning and the highs will drop to the upper 70s. Most importantly the sunshine will be back in full force for Friday and the weekend.
