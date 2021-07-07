We have the chance of more rain around the area today so keep the rain gear close by. We'll see about 60% coverage for showers and storms during the day and evening.

Heavy rain and lightning will continue to be the main threats we face, but the good news is that rain coverage will begin to drop below 50% starting tomorrow.

Elsa has weakened back to a tropical storm this morning and will arrive in the Big Bend portion of Florida later this morning and will keep tracking northeast. We won't see any threats locally other than rough surf thankfully.

Elsewhere the rest of the tropics are quiet for now. Weekend weather brings 30-40% coverage of rain with highs right around 90 degrees so as the rain chances drop, the heat cranks up.