Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday evening. A few spotty showers are possible tonight... Expect a big increase in rainand showers that are likely Thursday. Clouds and moisture gradually increase through the day. We will likely see falling temperatures after 10am, with reading in the low 50’s by afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the north. The Storm Prediction center is not highlighting our area for a risk of severe weather in the outlook. The slow moving front could bring a prolonged period of heavier rain here and upstate. Major flooding is already occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Feb 19
A few showers developing late. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Feb 20
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Feb 21
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Feb 22
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Feb 23
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Feb 24
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Feb 25
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
