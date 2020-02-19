Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday evening. A few spotty showers are possible tonight... Expect a big increase in rainand showers that are likely Thursday. Clouds and moisture gradually increase through the day. We will likely see falling temperatures after 10am, with reading in the low 50’s by afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the north. The Storm Prediction center is not highlighting our area for a risk of severe weather in the outlook. The slow moving front could bring a prolonged period of heavier rain here and upstate. Major flooding is already occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers.

