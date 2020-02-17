Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday evening. Dense Fog should form tonight and could have some impact on your Tuesday morning commute... Expect a really comfortable day again on Tuesday temperature wise, with mainly afternoon showers likely. Clouds and moisture gradually increase through the day Tuesday. We will likely see a risk of showers and a few rumbles of thunder by Wednesday. The Storm Prediction center is not highlighting our area for a risk of severe weather in the outlook. A slow moving front could bring a prolonged period of heavier rain and storms into Thursday upstate. Rain totals of 2.5-4 inches are possible, adding to the already high Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers.

