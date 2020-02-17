Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday evening. Dense Fog should form tonight and could have some impact on your Tuesday morning commute... Expect a really comfortable day again on Tuesday temperature wise, with mainly afternoon showers likely. Clouds and moisture gradually increase through the day Tuesday. We will likely see a risk of showers and a few rumbles of thunder by Wednesday. The Storm Prediction center is not highlighting our area for a risk of severe weather in the outlook. A slow moving front could bring a prolonged period of heavier rain and storms into Thursday upstate. Rain totals of 2.5-4 inches are possible, adding to the already high Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Feb 17
Isolated thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Feb 18
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 19
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Feb 20
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Feb 21
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Feb 22
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Feb 23
Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
