The remnants of Nicholas will continue to impact our weather with off/on rain and muggy humid air all day long. Flash Flood Watches remain in place for all the counties in our area through at least tonight. Rain coverage will be in the 60-80% range from today through the weekend. This will mean keep the rain gear close by and watch out for slick roads cause there will be several of them out there this morning and this afternoon as well. The moist pattern won't really change for several days sadly. We start to see the rain coverage declining next week and less humid air will slowly move in towards the end of the month. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s each afternoon with morning temps in the lower 70s. In the Tropics, we have 3 disturbances out in the Atlantic but only one we'll have to watch closely for now. It's too soon to know if that one could move into the Gulf but we'll be watching. We have a ways to go before the season ends!
More rain is likely
- Michael White
Sep 16
Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Sep 17
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 18
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 19
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 20
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Sep 21
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Sep 22
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
