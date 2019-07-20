It should be another wet day for our Sunday. The coverage likely won't be as bad as Saturday, but you should still be prepared to run into some rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Monday should be quiet with only a few storms and highs around 90.
Changes for mid-week as a front moves south to the Gulf Coast. A little unusual for this time of year and it will mean some really nice conditions for much of Alabama. Unfortunately, for us it’s quite possible it will get hung up right along the coast giving us several days of clouds and rain. It's possible we could briefly get some lower humidity and nicer conditions on Thursday, but if that does happen it won't last long before the muggy air moves back in Friday. At least it won’t be hot, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great weekend!
