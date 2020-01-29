I am FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday.
Rain showers impacted most areas today with Mobile Regional Airport receiving approximately 1/3rd of an inch of precip. Showers end fairly quickly tonight. We may see a little patchy fog overnight. We do expect a break in the rain Thursday.
Rain chances return late Thursday night, and increase further into Friday morning. Looking ahead to Saturday, we introduce much better weather with gradual clearing. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60’s.
