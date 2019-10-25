More rain is likely during the overnight hours Friday night into Saturday morning. The rain will be heavy at times and there will also be some rumbles of thunder.
The rain will wrap up as a line of storms on Saturday morning with a cold front pushing through. By midday conditions will be improving and we may even start to see some sun! Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Sunday looks great with partly cloudy skies, a pleasant morning in the 50s and a mild afternoon in the low 70s.
Monday and Tuesday look similar before some more rain returns with the next system on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.