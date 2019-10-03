We shattered records once again today, with high’s being 5+ degrees above the previous record-setting temps. Tonight is looking to stay humid with lows in the lower 70’s, but feeling warmer. The heat wave will continue to be an issue this week with the upper ridge pattern suggesting highs in the mid 90’s are possible again through Saturday. Near record high temperatures are expected again tomorrow, after setting a record seven times in September. Rain chances are less than 10 percent near the coast, with isolated showers possible in the inland spots.
Temperatures change slightly by the end of the weekend. A few scattered showers are expected Sunday and Monday. A strong October front should end the heat wave, arriving Monday evening.
The tropics remain active, though nothing is heading our way in the short term. One weak area of low pressure has a low chance of developing as it moves across the southern Gulf this weekend.
By next week we can expect highs in the mid-80’s, and some overnight lows in the lower-60’s.
