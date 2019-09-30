Another day of record-breaking temperatures for portions of the Gulf Coast day! Unofficially Mobile did have a high temperature of 94 degrees, with the previous record being 93 degrees. Pensacola stayed a touch cooler, with staying a few degrees shy of a record.
Tomorrow another sweltering day is expected, with no rain in sight and highs in the mid-90's. High humidity also has having an effect on heat indices, with feel-like temps staying near 100 degrees.
Drought conditions continuing as well, as that ridge of high-pressure is steering away an rain chances.
In the tropics, only one system currently tracking towards the Azores Islands. Lorenzo is currently a category 2 Hurricane, and will slow down into a systematic low as it reaches areas near Ireland. As for the Gulf, all continues to stay quiet.
For the outlook ahead, temperatures are staying hot until Friday with highs in the mid-90's and lows in the lower 70's. However, a trough in the upper-levels may drive in by early next week helping to bring in some cooler temps and also some rain chances for the Gulf Coast. Keeping an eye on it for now, as we could see more on average temps (and possibly cooler in the long term).
