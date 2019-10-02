I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this super hot Wednesday. Record highs continue to be broken this week as a strong upper level ridge is dominating our weather pattern. Yesterday we set an all time record high for the month of October at 97 degrees. We are already in record territory this afternoon for both Mobile and Pensacola. More records should fall this week. Rain chances stay low until Sunday. A strong surface front will approach late this weekend and into Monday with Scattered Storms and a significant change in temperatures. We should notice some early fall air moving in by Tuesday.
