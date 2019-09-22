Staying hot for our Monday as the highs will climb to the low 90s in the afternoon. It will also continue to remain dry.
Unfortunately, another heat wave is building for the rest of the workweek. So we will continue to stay quite hot for late September with highs in the lower to mid 90s from Tuesday and into next weekend. That will mean more records are likely to be tied or broken.
Tropics
Tropical Storm Jerry is working NNW towards before it eventually bends NE towards Bermuda. This storm will not impact the US.
Tropical Storm Karen is in the far SE Caribbean. It's expected to move north past Puerto Rico and into the SW Atlantic late this week. After that, some models are turning it back west towards the Bahamas so we'll have to pay attention to this one. Plenty of time to watch it though.
Have a great week.
