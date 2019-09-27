Another day with record heat will hit the Gulf Coast this afternoon so brace yourselves for it. Temperatures will continue to reach the mid to low 90s each afternoon through next week with morning temps starting off each day in the lower 70s. As far as rain chances go, a few isolated pockets of rain are possible but no beneficial widespread rain is expected for the next 7 days. Rain coverage will be at 10% or less. In the Tropics, "Karen" is dying south of Bermuda and is unlikely to survive into next week. "Lorenzo" is a dangerous hurricane in the Atlantic but thankfully will recurve and is no threat to land. Although drought conditions will worsen for us, at least there are signs Fall air will push in after next week.
More record heat, very little rain coverage
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Bahamas
- Chance
- Meteorology
- Weekend
- Daytime
- System
- Rain
- Development
- Storm
- Coverage
- Gulf Coast
- Moisture
- Humberto
- Disturbance
- Afternoon
- Today
- Eye
- Morning
- Week
- Ptc
- Hydrography
- Atlantic
- Jason Smith
- Forecast
- Low
- Physics
- Temperature
- Gulf
- Tropic
- High
- Heat Wave
- Workweek
- Work
- Temp
- Worse
- Odds
- Hot Weather
- High Temperature
- Tropical Wave
- Hurricane Humberto
- Shower
- Pensacola
- Record
- Sport
- Td Imelda
- Day
- Texas
- Houston
- Jerry
- Motor Vehicle
- Coming
- Ridge
- Heat
- Keep
- Climbing
- Bermuda
- Vehicle
- Us
- Ne
- Nw
- Tropics
- Threat
- Nnw
- Caribbean
- Karen
- Pretty
- Lorenzo
- Tropical Storm
- Virgin Islands
- Puerto Rico
- Latitude
- Hurricane
- Jennifer Lambers
- Mid
- South
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- O’Rourke Elementary teacher arrested while at work
- State Troopers identify driver in wrong-way crash that killed four on I-65
- Entire state of Alabama under fire alert, largest fire burns in Mobile County
- State Troopers release names of four people killed in wrong-way crash on I-65
- FUGITIVE FILES: Mobile Police say rapper NoCap is armed and dangerous
- '80s themed haunted trail opening in Robertsdale ahead of Halloween
- Stockton man killed in head-on crash remembered for 'helping anyone;' suspect charged
- American drowns after proposing to his girlfriend underwater in Tanzania
- Local rapper NoCap now in custody, turns himself in at Mobile County Metro Jail
- Woman involuntarily institutionalized after picking up 11-year-old off side of the road, police say
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.