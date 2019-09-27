Another day with record heat will hit the Gulf Coast this afternoon so brace yourselves for it. Temperatures will continue to reach the mid to low 90s each afternoon through next week with morning temps starting off each day in the lower 70s. As far as rain chances go, a few isolated pockets of rain are possible but no beneficial widespread rain is expected for the next 7 days. Rain coverage will be at 10% or less. In the Tropics, "Karen" is dying south of Bermuda and is unlikely to survive into next week. "Lorenzo" is a dangerous hurricane in the Atlantic but thankfully will recurve and is no threat to land. Although drought conditions will worsen for us, at least there are signs Fall air will push in after next week.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.