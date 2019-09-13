I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday.
A disturbance labeled PTC #9 over the southeast Bahamas will likely become Tropical Storm Humberto and track in the Atlantic over the weekend. The chances of it making it into the Gulf of Mexico are very low at this point. The models are now in good agreement that the system heads closer to the US Atlantic Coast before recurving out to sea.
Rain chances are very low between now and Friday of next week. Temps in the mid 90’s are expected again tomorrow after a record high near 97 today !
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.