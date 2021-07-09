Our rip current risk will remain moderate at the beaches this weekend…

We still expect above average chances of t-storms each day through Monday, though things may be slightly more scattered Saturday. Our wet pattern also influenced by a moist airmass combining with typical summertime instability. Our local pattern continues to look wetter than average. Rain chances are at 50% again Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances look a little more likely on Monday. Other than the remnants of Elsa heading to Canada, we do not see any other features in the tropics at this time.