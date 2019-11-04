We've got another chilly morning on the Gulf Coast with temps starting off in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with temperatures starting to turn more seasonal this afternoon and will reach the lower 70s. Most spots will stay above 50 degrees by daybreak Tuesday. Rain chances will be in the 10-20% range for today and tomorrow as some offshore to on shore rain is possible, mostly East of I-65. A cold front dives in on Thursday and ahead of it we'll see the temps moderate a bit. Expect mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and morning temps will reach the mid to upper 50s Wednesday through Friday morning. Best rain coverage is on Thursday and Friday ahead of the front at 50-60%. Weekend looks dry and much colder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.