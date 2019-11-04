We've got another chilly morning on the Gulf Coast with temps starting off in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with temperatures starting to turn more seasonal this afternoon and will reach the lower 70s. Most spots will stay above 50 degrees by daybreak Tuesday. Rain chances will be in the 10-20% range for today and tomorrow as some offshore to on shore rain is possible, mostly East of I-65. A cold front dives in on Thursday and ahead of it we'll see the temps moderate a bit. Expect mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and morning temps will reach the mid to upper 50s Wednesday through Friday morning. Best rain coverage is on Thursday and Friday ahead of the front at 50-60%. Weekend looks dry and much colder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
More seasonal temps on way, ahead of cold front
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
Nov 4
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 5
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 6
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Nov 7
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 8
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 9
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 10
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
