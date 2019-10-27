I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
A cold front pushed through yesterday, and left cooler and crisper weather in it's wake. Temperatures today maxed out in the mid-70's in most areas, with lots of sunshine as well.
Tonight expecting foggy conditions to roll in, with low’s temperatures dropping down into the mid-50’s. Tomorrow is looking to have lots of sunshine with high’s in the upper-70’s.
Rain chances return Tuesday, ahead of a cold front. The highest precipitation chances occur Wednesday, with thunderstorms also possible. The actual front pushes through Thursday afternoon, bringing continued rain chances with it. There is also a decent chance for some strong and possibly severe thunderstorms to accompany the front. We will monitor conditions as we get closer, for a timely Halloween forecast.
Heading into next weekend high temperatures drop into the mid-60’s and plenty of sunshine returns.
Have a great Sunday evening.
