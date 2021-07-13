Abundant moisture in the region will keep our rain chances in the picture as we head through the week. Overnight lows will start trending closer to 73 degrees tonight with isolated showers overnight. Scattered to likely chances of showers and thunderstorms will develop again on Wednesday and should be in the forecast for into the weekend. This is setup is a continuation of the summerlike afternoon convective pattern. We a slight hotter and more humid airmass with good rain chances Sunday with highs close to 90 degrees each day. Hurricane season has been off to a brisk start so far. However, the tropics remain quiet for now.
More t-storms in the forecast
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jul 13
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Jul 14
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 15
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 16
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 17
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 18
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Jul 19
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
