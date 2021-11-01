Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

Another clear and cool night is ahead. We will wake up Tuesday morning to lows around 50, so a light jacket will be needed once again. As the day goes along we will warm up under sunny skies and have highs in the mid 70s. Beautiful! Enjoy!

Wednesday will be nice as well with similar temperatures.

A system will be working its way across the Gulf Thursday. This system will be south of us, but we will get at least some scattered showers out of it. If the track is a bit more to the north the rain chances could go up more. Stay tuned.

That system moves east of us on Friday leaving with great weather once again for the upcoming weekend with lows in the upper 40s and highs around 70.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Wanda is way out in the Atlantic. It is no threat to land. It becomes the 21st named storm of the season and uses up the entire list of 2021 names.