We've got a mild start to our workweek with warm afternoons ahead. Temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80s this afternoon with a Partly Sunny sky so those of you suffering from allergies won't get much relief at all to start this week. Rain chances will be very low for today at only 10%, but the coverage range will reach 30% for Tuesday. We stay mostly rain free for Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge strengthens, but a cold front approaches on Saturday and that will increase the chance of rain to 40%. We'll finally get some temperature relief after this front passes by. Highs will drop back to the mid to lower 70s for the weekend and morning temps will drop back to the mid 50s daybreak Sunday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mon
Mar 16
Mar 16
80° / 61°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Tue
Mar 17
Mar 17
78° / 64°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Wed
Mar 18
Mar 18
78° / 67°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Thu
Mar 19
Mar 19
80° / 67°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Fri
Mar 20
Mar 20
81° / 65°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sat
Mar 21
Mar 21
73° / 54°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Mar 22
Mar 22
70° / 59°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
