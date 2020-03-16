We've got a mild start to our workweek with warm afternoons ahead. Temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80s this afternoon with a Partly Sunny sky so those of you suffering from allergies won't get much relief at all to start this week. Rain chances will be very low for today at only 10%, but the coverage range will reach 30% for Tuesday. We stay mostly rain free for Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge strengthens, but a cold front approaches on Saturday and that will increase the chance of rain to 40%. We'll finally get some temperature relief after this front passes by. Highs will drop back to the mid to lower 70s for the weekend and morning temps will drop back to the mid 50s daybreak Sunday.

