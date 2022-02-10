More sunny skies were enjoyed on this Thursday after a chilly start. Today’s highs in the upper 60’s are a part of a nice trend as we finish the work week. The nights stay chilly, but lows will gradually improve each night through Friday. Rain is not expected, and skies stay mostly clear. Things look really nice for the Mardi Gras Parades Friday and Saturday. We have a much colder pattern that will briefly return Sunday. Daytime highs will only be in the low 50’s on Sunday. Things stay dry through mid- week next week. The overall weather pattern will eventually turn wet again by the second half of the week next week. Storms and heavier rain will return Thursday and Friday.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
- High
- Temperature
- Temp
- Meteorology
- Cold Front
- Mid
- Morning
- Drop
- Things
- Dry Air
- Chance
- Cloud
- Odds
- Weekend
- Colder
- Zone
- Risk
- Weather
- Waters
- Snow Flurry
- Sleet
- Afternoon
- Wind Speed
- Pellet
- Possible
- North
- North Wind
- Thunderstorm
- Storm
- Low
- Wind Chill
- Snowflake
- Sun
- Week
- Work
- Drop In Temperature
- Sky
- Warmup
- Start
- Sunshine
- News
- Freezing
- Plan
- Coverage
- Rain
- Trend
- Warming
- First Thing
- Overpass
- Wrath
- Cold
- Drier
- Bundle
- Highway
- Bridge
- Verge
- Advisory
- Cold Weather
- Freeze
- Precipitation
- Winter
- Dawn
- Plants
- Value
- Warning
- Matt Barrentine
- West
- Hi
- Pipe
- Threat
- Cloud Cover
- Daytime
- Rain Shower
- Evening
- Knocking Down
- Gulf Coast
- Airmass
- Cold Start
- Sunday
- Mardi Gras
- Parade
- Condition
- Night
- Gust
- Wind
- Midmorning
- Chilly
- Warm-up
- Gulf
- Total
- Downpour
- Strong
- Tornado
- Move
- Close
- Clearing
- Quick
- Couple
- Medicine
- Gear
- Jason Smith
- Work Week
- Forecast
- Coast
- Clear Sky
- Warm
- Half
- Showing
- Mostly Sunny
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thu
Feb 10
Feb 10
67° / 40°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 11
Feb 11
69° / 45°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 12
Feb 12
70° / 35°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sun
Feb 13
Feb 13
56° / 31°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Feb 14
Feb 14
61° / 37°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Tue
Feb 15
Feb 15
66° / 44°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Feb 16
Feb 16
70° / 59°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Most Popular
- Ariel Mallory
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.