We've got a foggy morning on the Gulf Coast as a DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be with us until 10am so drive safely. We won't get much pollen relief the next couple of days as rain chances stay at 20% or less. A front will move through Friday night and that will bring us some cooler and less humid air as well as a few showers and storms. No severe weather is expected Friday night when this moves through. Rain chances will increase to 50% on Friday night and that will be the most widespread rain chance we'll see the rest of the week. We'll get another somewhat decent rain chance on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the 69-73 degree range over the weekend. Thankfully humidity values will drop as well. Expect morning temps in the mid to upper 50s Sunday and Monday morning.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mar 18
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 19
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 20
Morning showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 21
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 22
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 23
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 24
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
