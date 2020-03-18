We've got a foggy morning on the Gulf Coast as a DENSE FOG ADVISORY will be with us until 10am so drive safely. We won't get much pollen relief the next couple of days as rain chances stay at 20% or less. A front will move through Friday night and that will bring us some cooler and less humid air as well as a few showers and storms. No severe weather is expected Friday night when this moves through. Rain chances will increase to 50% on Friday night and that will be the most widespread rain chance we'll see the rest of the week. We'll get another somewhat decent rain chance on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the 69-73 degree range over the weekend. Thankfully humidity values will drop as well. Expect morning temps in the mid to upper 50s Sunday and Monday morning.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.