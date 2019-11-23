Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast on this weekend.
Rain will be around through our Saturday morning as a system pushes through. For the most part, the rain will be light, with only brief periods of heavier showers. Atmospheric dynamics are weak, so severe weather is not expected, but we'll keep an eye on things.
After lunch, the rain will be moving east and we'll see gradual clearing from west to east. If you live west of I-65 rain will be done just after lunch. If you leave east of I-65 the rain will linger later into the afternoon.
By the evening we are all done with the rain and temps will begin to cool off.
Sunday will be real nice after a chilly start in the lower 40s. The afternoon will be sunny and in the 60s.
Have a great weekend!
