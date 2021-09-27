We've got a mostly dry week ahead, but our temperatures will be getting warmer compared to last week as moisture out of the Gulf increases.

Each day will present a mix of sun and clouds in our sky. Highs for the next several afternoons will be in the mid to upper 80s with morning temps in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will be very spotty for the next several days with Wednesday being the next best chance for a few scattered showers. Looking ahead to the weekend, things look mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s both days.

In the Tropics, things are very active in the Atlantic basin. We have Hurricane Sam which will recurve and two other disturbances behind him with high odds of development but it's too soon to know where it will be going.