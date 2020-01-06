We've got a nice, yet warm day ahead on the Gulf Coast. Expect a Mostly Sunny sky with temperatures reaching around 70 degrees later this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight ahead of a front and there is a minor rain chance tomorrow morning as this front moves through. This will send the high temps back down to the lower 60s and morning temps could drop to the mid 30s by Wednesday morning. This drop in temperature is only temporary as we see a big warmup and a big storm threat returning to the Gulf Coast by the end of the week and the weekend. There is a severe weather risk zone in place for Saturday that covers the Gulf Coast all the way up to Tennessee. Too soon to know specifics but plan on potential for bumpy weather as we start the weekend with rain coverage at 60-70% for Friday and Saturday with highs back in the lower 70s both days.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 6
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 7
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 8
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 9
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 10
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Jan 11
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 12
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
