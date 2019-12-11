It's a much colder and wetter start to the day on the Gulf Coast. WIND ADVISORY remains active until noon for all coastal locations so be aware of that and dress warmly. Many spots will deal with cold rain through mid morning and then we'll turn drier with some clearing in the sky. Highs will reach the mid 50s later this afternoon so dress warmly and watch out for slick roads as you head to work! Rain chances remain pretty scattered for tomorrow and Friday with the coverage at 30% for Thursday and 50% for Friday. The good news is that the weekend looks pretty much rain free with highs in the mid to upper 60s each of those days. Another cold front dives in early next week to knock the temps down yet again.

