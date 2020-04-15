Things have gotten much cooler on the Gulf Coast. We only hit the mid 70s yesterday afternoon and today we’ll struggle to escape the 60s. We’ll also have to deal with breezy North winds most of the day so for some of you it will be a pretty chilly day. The sky goes Mostly Sunny for today and Thursday with shower chances and warmer air coming back on Friday and over the weekend. Highs will return to the mid to low 80s with morning temps back in the 60s. We’ll see scattered showers on Saturday with likely rain on Sunday.

