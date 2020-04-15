Things have gotten much cooler on the Gulf Coast. We only hit the mid 70s yesterday afternoon and today we’ll struggle to escape the 60s. We’ll also have to deal with breezy North winds most of the day so for some of you it will be a pretty chilly day. The sky goes Mostly Sunny for today and Thursday with shower chances and warmer air coming back on Friday and over the weekend. Highs will return to the mid to low 80s with morning temps back in the 60s. We’ll see scattered showers on Saturday with likely rain on Sunday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
- Rain
- River
- Meteorology
- Hydrography
- Forecast
- Tombigbee
- Jason Smith
- Things
- Temp
- Morning
- Will
- Sunshine
- Coverage
- Carnival
- Week
- Sky
- Low
- Evening
- Hi
- Parade
- Fat Tuesday
- Weekend
- Shower
- Matt Barrentine
- Joe Cain
- March
- Lundi Gras
- Weather
- High
- Chance
- Place
- Rumble
- Alabama
- Work
- Afternoon
- Beginning
- Cold Front
- North Wind
- Jet Stream
- Wind
- Freeze
- Location
- Cold Start
- Mid
- Temperature
- Mobile River
- Tenth
- North
- Air
- Moisture
- Frost
- Cool
- Thunderstorm
- Cloud
- Good
- Workweek
- Inch
- Storm
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Drop Back
- Threat
- Gulf Coast
- Thanks
- Low Pressure
- Hail
- Today
- Clearing
- Alabama River
- Outlook
- Mostly Cloudy
- Batch
- East
- Trend
- Rip Current
- High Pressure
- Fog
- Good Morning
- Quiet
- Pollen
- Advisory
- Worry
- Topping
- Come
- Work Week
- Relief
- Pollen Count
- Stage
- Value
- Humidity
- Rain Shower
- Popping
- Dropping
- Gust
- Front
- Rainfall
- High Temperature
- Workout
- Warm
- Drizzle
- Breeze
- Ac
- Heating
- Territory
- Record
- Warm Up
- Daytime
- Picking
- Pensacola
- Tornado
- Airmass
- Strong
- April
- Start
- Increase
- Warming Up
- Intensity
- Jennifer Lambers
- Refuge
- Values
- Preview
- Odds
- Deficit
- Warming
- Palm Sunday
- Mix
- Top Out
- Mugginess
- Easter Weekend
- Ramp
- Storm System
- Couple
- Zone
- Lot
- Outbreak
- Dixie
- Alley
- Timing
- South
- Coming Back
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Apr 15
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Apr 16
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 17
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 18
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 19
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 20
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 21
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man expecting stimulus check discovers $8.2 million account balance on his bank receipt
- If you don’t file tax returns, here’s how to get your stimulus money
- Coronavirus claims an unexpected victim: Florida vegetables
- A Georgia bar owner removed $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to her unemployed staff
- Arizona grandma who mistakenly invited teen to Thanksgiving loses husband to COVID-19
- COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 4,000 confirmed cases
- Flooding on causeway leads to road closures
- Mobile County COVID-19 cases jump over 100 in one day
- IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks
- IRS says stimulus payments will begin next week
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.