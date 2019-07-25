Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Thursday. A significant and rare mid-summer cool front is now through the area. This frontal zone is setting up well out into the Gulf of Mexico, and we are enjoying a very pleasant dry air mass this afternoon. Overnight lows will be very pleasant tonight in our area. We expect a number of places to drop to the mid to upper 60’s. Dry air will hang around until Saturday. A few showers may pop up Saturday afternoon, with a little better chance Sunday.
Dry air and upper wind shear should keep development chances for tropical activity in the Gulf low through Sunday. Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.