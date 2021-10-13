We've got more muggy air to deal with for the rest of this week with our morning temps staying in the 68-70 degree range and our highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We still don't have to worry about rain for today, but a few showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday ahead of our long awaited cold front. This front is in the nation's midsection right now and it'll push in on Saturday morning. Severe weather isn't expected but a few storms could show up ahead of it so we'll be watching.

The temps and humidity values will drop quickly once the front pushes through setting the stage for great weather on Sunday and to start next week. Our highs will drop to the mid 70s with morning temps down to the lower 50s.