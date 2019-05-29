Humid and muggy air stays in place for your Wednesday across the Gulf Coast and the overall pattern isn't changing at least not yet. Temperatures will top out in the lower 90s again with a heat index close to 100 degrees. We could use some rain, but today that just won't be happening. With the heat ridge starting to back off, we'll become vulnerable to a few showers tomorrow. Rain coverage will be 30%. A front pushes through on Friday and could also squeeze out a few showers, but it won't really be enough to get us back on track with normal rainfall for the year. As for the weekend, things are looking dry with no showers expected. Temperatures will stay in the lower 90s the next 7 days with most mornings remaining in the lower 70s.
Muggy air stays with us
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
