Muggy air remains in place and more periods of off/on rain will be likely today with a high in the lower 80s. The good news is that if you have plans tonight or going to the high school football games, the rain coverage will be dying off. I'd still bring the rain gear to any game tonight, but there will definitely be less rain tonight compared to this morning or this afternoon. This weather pattern will stay with us through early next week where we see off/on rain and muggy air. Highs will stay in the mid to low 80s each day with mornings in the mid to low 70s. In the Tropics, we have 3 disturbances in the Atlantic, but only one is what our focus is on. It's chances of development are at 70% and it's tracking West towards the Caribbean but it's unknown at this point whether it could enter the Gulf but we'll keep watching. We start to see a gradual decline in tropical activity after mid October.

