The muggy air is still with us and that's going to make this last day of September feel like a summer day on the Gulf Coast. There will be more scattered showers today, but not as many compared to what we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly dry weather is still expected on Friday. Drier air to the East of us will move in just in time for your Friday plans so if you're going to any of the high school football games things will look good. Over the weekend, expect more muggy air and possible showers and storms. The odds are better on Sunday compared to Saturday. Morning temps will be in the upper 60s with highs staying in the mid to lower 80s through early next week. Fall air returns by midweek. In the Tropics, we have "Sam" and "Victor" but thankfully those will be no issues for the U.S mainland.
Muggy air still with us
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
Sep 30
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 1
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 2
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 3
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 4
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 5
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 6
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
