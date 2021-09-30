The muggy air is still with us and that's going to make this last day of September feel like a summer day on the Gulf Coast. There will be more scattered showers today, but not as many compared to what we saw on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mostly dry weather is still expected on Friday. Drier air to the East of us will move in just in time for your Friday plans so if you're going to any of the high school football games things will look good. Over the weekend, expect more muggy air and possible showers and storms. The odds are better on Sunday compared to Saturday. Morning temps will be in the upper 60s with highs staying in the mid to lower 80s through early next week. Fall air returns by midweek. In the Tropics, we have "Sam" and "Victor" but thankfully those will be no issues for the U.S mainland.

