The muggy air is back and will stay with us for the first part of this week. This will fuel showers and storms, similar to the ones we saw on Sunday.
Rain coverage will be at 50% for today but will increase to 80% tomorrow ahead of a front that will knock the humidity back down for the end of the week. The storms that appear today could produce lightning and heavy rain, but the widespread rain ahead of the front could bring with it another severe weather threat to the Gulf Coast. Make sure you start planning today to have a way to get warnings. Based on latest model guidance, most of these storms arrive during the late afternoon and evening hours.
The main threats will be gusty winds, possible hail, and a tornado threat is also in play. At the end of the week, we see the sky going sunny with a dry weekend ahead. Temps will be in the mid to lower 80s most afternoons. Morning temps drop from the lower 70s Tuesday to the upper 50s by Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.