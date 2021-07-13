It's going to be another similar day to yesterday with muggy humid air in place and the chance for more showers and storms mixed in.

Most of the storms will appear in the afternoon when temps are the hottest and the air is the most unstable. Highs will reach the upper 80s, with heat index values in the upper 90s. Expect rain and storm coverage to be around 50-60% each day through the end of the week. This doesn't mean the weather will be a total washout, but there will be periods of heavy rain and lightning each day so when thunder roars, go indoors. Morning temps will constantly stay in the mid to low 70s.

In the Tropics, things remain quiet which is good news. The active part of the hurricane season doesn't begin until August 1.