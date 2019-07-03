Muggy and humid air is something that we've definitely got this morning, and it will last through the entire holiday weekend. High temperatures will continue to reach the mid to lower 90s with a heat index in the 100's. As for rain, a few scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast as well. Rain coverage at 20-30% today and tomorrow and then 40% coverage the remainder of the weekend. As for fireworks plans tomorrow night, things look good for that. We should be mostly dry with a few scattered clouds but the air will remain very humid. Morning temps stay in the mid 70s through early next week. No major changes are expected over the next 7 days. Tropical weather remains quiet for now as well.

