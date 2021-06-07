We've got more muggy and humid air in place, and we'll be seeing that lasting all week (and likely all summer).
Showers were widespread last night and as of this morning that rain has faded away, but with the heating of the day more could appear across the area. The rain won't be as widespread as it was yesterday, but some of you will see showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s to start this week with highs even reaching 90 for a couple of days this week as well. Morning temps won't change at all. Each day will start off in the lower 70s. Rain chances will drop to 20% by Wednesday.
No signs of severe weather, other than heavy rain and lightning possibilities. The tropics thankfully are quiet for now, but the peak of the season is still a long ways off.
