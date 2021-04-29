We've got another muggy morning on the Gulf Coast and it'll be another warm afternoon.
Highs will reach the mid to low 80s with a good supply of clouds in the sky. We're watching a big line of rain in the plains states that is tracking our way and will pass through tomorrow. This rain is ahead of a front that will knock the humidity down just in time for your weekend plans. The system weakens as it passes through our area so we aren't expecting a severe weather threat or a washout. Rain coverage will be at 40% for your Friday and drops down to 0% for your Saturday.
The dry weather is short lived as the humidity jumps back up and rain and storm chances return. 30-40% coverage is what we'll deal with Sunday through Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid to low 80s through next week.
