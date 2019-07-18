Muggy humid air is still sitting over the Gulf Coast this morning, but a few pop-up storms could show up before the day is over. One thing that won't change will be high temperatures reaching the mid 90s and heat index values crossing 105 degrees. Any storms that appear today will be random but can produce heavy rain and lightning. Coverage of rain will be at 20% today but will increase to 50% for Friday and Saturday as High Pressure moves away and a front approaches the area. The front will pass through early next week and send our highs down to the upper 80s and morning temps will drop down to the lower 70s. This front will keep rain and storm coverage in place for all of us. Storm coverage will be in the 40-60% range Friday through the middle of next week. Tropics remain quiet for now.
Muggy morning, maybe some pop-up storms later
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
