We've got a muggy and humid start to the morning with another round of thick AM Fog. DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains up until 9 a.m. Rain chances remain scattered at only 30% through the day but the coverage will increase to 50% for tonight and into Thursday. A cold front will finally roll through and this will enhance rain chances and could bring strong storms to the Gulf Coast. Expect the high today to reach the mid 70s. Severe weather risk zone for early tomorrow is a Level 1 out of 5 "Marginal" zone. Those of you inland, just like Monday night, have the best chance to see any strong or severe storms. Rain coverage ends during the afternoon Thursday and we'll turn sharply colder. Sunshine is back in full force for Friday. As for the weekend, dry for Saturday with scattered rain showers moving back in for Sunday. Temps drop back to the upper 30s Friday and Saturday morning.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
- Jason Smith
- Weather
- Rain Shower
- Meteorology
- Forecast
- Moisture
- Cloud
- Total
- Things
- Evening
- Afternoon
- Morning
- Temp
- Temperature
- Drizzle
- Matt Barrentine
- Swing
- Mist
- Weekend
- Time Frame
- High Pressure
- South Wind
- Storm System
- Risk
- Supply
- Fog
- Commute
- Rain
- Coverage
- Tornado
- Storm
- Threat
- Shower
- Advisory
- Low
- Watch
- Warming Up
- Cold Front
- East
- Airmass
- Increase
- Weather Forecast
- Colder
- Parade
- High
- Jacket
- News
- Chance
- Good
- February
- Workweek
- Mississippi
- Thu
- Flash Flood
- Texas
- Alabama
- Birmingham
- Zone
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wed
Feb 12
Feb 12
72° / 60°
t-storm
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 13
Feb 13
63° / 41°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 14
Feb 14
59° / 36°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sat
Feb 15
Feb 15
62° / 49°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Feb 16
Feb 16
66° / 57°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Feb 17
Feb 17
72° / 65°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
Feb 18
Feb 18
75° / 60°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Zoo will name a rat after your ex, feed it to a snake on Valentine's Day
- Citronelle High School teacher killed in wreck
- Local family says 4-year-old daughter died from flu
- WATCH: High school cheer battle turns into real brawl
- Woman dies singing karaoke, sister shares story to help others
- Cosmopolitan Magazine cancels its 'Bachelor ' digital cover, after discovering the contestant modeled a 'White Lives Matter' slogan
- Beloved high school math teacher remembered throughout Citronelle
- Man shot and killed in Prichard; police searching for suspect
- Dramatic video shows moment school bus flipped during crash
- MCSO: Two brothers charged with felony murder in shooting death of a college student
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.