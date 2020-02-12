We've got a muggy and humid start to the morning with another round of thick AM Fog. DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains up until 9 a.m. Rain chances remain scattered at only 30% through the day but the coverage will increase to 50% for tonight and into Thursday. A cold front will finally roll through and this will enhance rain chances and could bring strong storms to the Gulf Coast. Expect the high today to reach the mid 70s. Severe weather risk zone for early tomorrow is a Level 1 out of 5 "Marginal" zone. Those of you inland, just like Monday night, have the best chance to see any strong or severe storms. Rain coverage ends during the afternoon Thursday and we'll turn sharply colder. Sunshine is back in full force for Friday. As for the weekend, dry for Saturday with scattered rain showers moving back in for Sunday. Temps drop back to the upper 30s Friday and Saturday morning.

