As you all go back to work and back to school today it still feels pretty muggy this morning. We even have showers and storms in the coastal locations but these will weaken later this morning and then additional storms will fire off along the seabreeze this afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend and mornings will stay in the mid to low 70s for now. By Thursday night, cooler and drier air will move in and this will knock our rain chances to 0% and send our morning temps down to the mid 60s for Friday and Saturday morning.

In the tropics, we are still watching the disturbance in the Gulf but the odds of development remain at 30% and this should be mostly just a rain producer. It will have a better chance of strengthening once it moves into the Atlantic basin this weekend. Our rain chances will be 20% or less for the upcoming weekend which is good news for those of you who already have plans.