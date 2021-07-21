It's going to be another similar day to yesterday with humid weather this morning and more chances for showers and storms across the area.

Most of the rain is going to show up in the first part of the day, followed by scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon and we're expecting to see fewer showers and more heat by this weekend and into next week. That will send our highs into the lower 90s with a heat index in the lower 100s. The rain coverage today will be around 50%, but that could drop to the 20-30% range by tomorrow as the stalled front lifts north away from us.

The tropics are quiet for now, but the active part of the season doesn't begin until Aug. 1.