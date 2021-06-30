We continue to deal with muggy air and occasional storms and today will be no different.

Rain coverage will remain in the 50-60% range each day. We won't see any all day rains but off/on rain and storms will be the main issue with our weather pattern each day through the Fourth of July weekend so if you have any outdoor plans, have a Plan B ready to go. The storms can show up at any time, but most do so in the afternoons when the air is the most unstable due to the warmer temperatures. Morning temps will stay in the lower 70s each day and afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s. With humidity factored in, it will feel like the mid 90s each day.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the Atlantic will have to be watched carefully as it moves into the Caribbean before this weekend. Current odds of development are at 70%. Most of the model guidance wants to move it in to the SE Gulf but that still remains to be seen. We'll watch things carefully in the days ahead.