The unusually warm weather pattern will continue for the Gulf Coast as we head into Sunday. Temperatures were 15 degrees above average on Christmas Day. Pensacola was only one degree shy of a record high. We will be very close to records again Sunday.

The above average trend will last through New Years Day. We are currently running 5.5 degrees above normal for the month of December. Daytime highs will be in the 70’s all week next week. We may see some decent rain showers along with dense fog at night by mid week. We should have one more opportunity to add to the 17 inch rain surplus with a good chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.